Britney Spears Slams Fans Who Are Worried About The Knives In Her Latest Dance Video!

Britney Spears is back with another new video on Instagram… and she’s using it to call out critics of her last one!

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, the pop superstar has come under fire in the last 24 hours because of a jaw-dropping vid posted to her IG page. In it, she danced around dangerously with a pair of knives while her dogs looked on and then ran away after hearing the clanging noise of the two blades.

But late on Tuesday night, Spears returned to her social media account. She posted another dancing video in front of her iconic set-up — this time, without the butcher knives in her hands — and wrote this in the caption:

“Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira!!!”

Hmmm…

That Shakira reference is a nod to the performance the Hips Don’t Lie songstress put on at the MTV VMAs earlier this month, with knives in tow:

So, uh, OK. That’s something. Do U buy it, Perezcious readers?! And regardless of Brit’s dance inspiration, are you OK with the knives being swung and slashed around like that?? Or nah?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]