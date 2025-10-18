Lily Allen Reveals She Checked Into Treatment Center Because She 'Wanted To Die' After David Harbour Betrayal

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Lily Allen was really going through it following the betrayal by David Harbour.

As we previously reported, the pair broke up at the end of last year after she discovered her estranged husband had cheated on her. The Smile singer confirmed his infidelity in the lyrics of her upcoming new album, which she wrote in 16 days (!!!) following the split in December 2024. And we knew she wasn’t “in a good place” because of the betrayal. However, her post-split struggles were far worse than anyone realized.

In an interview with British Vogue on Friday, Lily shared that she went to “some very, very bleak places” emotionally amid the breakup. She admitted she wasn’t sleeping or really eating:

“I’ve had real problems with my food over the past few years.”

Related: Bella Hadid Opens Up About ‘Paralyzing’ Struggle With Mental Health

While dealing with the heartbreak, though, the 40-year-old musician said that “it got really, really, really bad.” Not only did she struggle with eating problems, but she also almost broke her six-year sobriety streak. According to Lily, it’s the closest she has ever been to relapsing:

“The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong. The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those [feelings] and not use them.”

Things got so bad that she “wanted to die.” Oof. That is incredibly heartbreaking. Thankfully, Lily knew she needed to get help. She checked herself into a residential facility at the start of 2025 to address her spiraling mental health:

“I’ve been into those places before against my will and I feel like that’s progress in itself. That’s strength. I knew that the things I was feeling were too extreme to be able to manage, and I was like, ‘I need some time away.’”

At this time, Lily is doing better. She insisted she is “really not in the same space that I was in when I wrote [these] songs,” adding:

“I have come a long way.”

She is back in the “thick of recovery,” as she got a sponsor and started to attend daily meetings again. Lily noted meditation, therapy, and antidepressants also helped get her back on the right track. And while there are still bad days at times, she said:

“I feel OK actually.”

Good for Lily! We’re glad she is in a better place now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via BBC Sounds/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]