Lily Allen Got Rid Of Her Adorable Dog -- After It Ate Some EXTREMELY Important Documents!

Lily Allen is bound to spark some controversy with her latest confession!

During the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast on Thursday, the Not Fair singer revealed she got rid of her family dog after the not-so-good girl “ruined my life.” Whoa! What happened?

The pooch apparently turned Lily’s life upside down after eating her and her children’s passports and visas. OH NO! She explained on the show:

“We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home. She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in Covid and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.”

She couldn’t help but resent the dog afterward. Not only did the whole fiasco cost her a lot of money, it prevented 13-year-old Ethel and 11-year-old Marnie from seeing their father, Sam Cooper, for months:

“And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f**king dog had eaten the passports. And I just couldn’t look at her. I was like ‘You’ve ruined my life.’”

Jeez! Here is a thought… Don’t keep important documents within your dog’s reach! In a way this isn’t really the pup’s fault — one could say it’s the owner’s, AKA Lily’s! Dog owners should keep their passports and visas somewhere safe — not where a pet could easily get them. Just saying! Of course, the situation was frustrating. But to get rid of your dog for chewing things up — something dogs tend to do at times, even when trained — is pretty harsh, no?

According to the Smile artist, though, the passport debacle wasn’t the only incident. Lily claimed the puppy was overall “very badly behaved,” so she decided to return her:

“Passports weren’t the only thing she ate, she was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn’t work out and the passports were the straw that broke the camel’s back so to speak.”

Wow…

Lily does not say which pup she gave back. However, it sounds like she possibly referred to the dog she named Mary Harbour, whom she and her husband, David Harbour, adopted from the New York City nonprofit Animal Haven back in 2021. The last time the couple posted snaps of her was in May of that year. See a picture of her (below):

Awwww! What a sweet little pupper!

And guess what? Despite her “nightmare” experience with her other dog, Lily said she plans to get another soon! The family hopes to get a chihuahua mix that they already picked a name for:

“We maybe are getting a new puppy in the next couple of weeks. Me and the girls have been thinking about a name, and we settled on Jude Bellingham.”

Well, we hope things work out this time and that Mary found a good new home…

What are YOUR thoughts on Lily getting rid of her dog, Perezcious readers? Would you rehome the pup after that? Or should Lily have been more forgiving — and accepting of responsibility for not keeping the passports safer? Sound OFF in the comments below!

