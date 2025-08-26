Lily Collins' Famous Father-In-Law Does NOT Like Emily In Paris!

Got A Tip?

Lily Collins

Don’t expect Malcolm McDowell to be seated for season five of Emily in Paris!

In a new interview with People, Charlie McDowell‘s father — most famous for his role as Alex in A Clockwork Orange — said he’s not too keen on his daughter-in-law Lily CollinsNetflix show! While speaking to the outlet, the 82-year-old actor said:

“To be honest with you, it’s not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that.”

It’s just no Stanley Kubrick film, huh? But that’s okay with him!

Despite the show not being something he wants to sit down and watch, he still loves his son’s wifey. He continued:

“But I’m the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she’s absolutely one of the great actresses.”

Aww. So cute!

 

We love a supportive fam!

We just hope Lily’s cool with him dissing her show like that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Netflix/YouTube & Lily Collins/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 25, 2025

