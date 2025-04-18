OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Says She NEVER Does This While Getting It On! WHOA!

Lily Phillips is extremely particular about how things go down when she’s hooking up with someone — and the top spot on her list of banned activities might surprise you!

Of course, the 23-year-old OnlyFans star rocketed to fame after her I Slept With 100 Men In One Day project took the internet by storm a few months back. Since then, she’s partaken in all kinds of highly suspect (but reliably viral) sex stunts including sleeping with a bunch of elderly men. But now, she’s putting her foot down when it comes to… kissing???

Related: OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Gives Scary Health Update!

Lily guested on the Stiff Socks podcast this week and dished to hosts Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein about what she does NOT want to do in the bedroom. Considering she’s always breaking boundaries, it grabbed our attention. Her list of no-nos is pretty damn small, but there is one shockingly simple thing on it: no kissing!

That’s right! When on set, the UK native explained to the two shocked podcast hosts, Lily chooses not to kiss her costars:

“Kissing is so underrated and I won’t do any kissing at the set.”

Whoa, what?! Really?? Big Pretty Woman energy, right?

So, she’ll do, uh, pretty much anything on camera judging by her OF history… but she won’t kiss?! Also LOLz at her calling it “underrated”!

But she’s serious! She lays that rule out for her male costars in plain English before they can even try to lean in for a kiss, too, as she noted:

“No, no, no. I’ll say before [I film with them], ‘No kissing.'”

Damn!

There’s a reason behind it, too. As she explained to the podcast hosts, Lily cited health worries as her hangup for not wanting to swap spit with anybody and everybody:

“You can get really ill … I don’t think that’s healthy, to be kissing that many people.”

Which, like, okay, maybe that’s fair enough on its own. You are definitely exchanging a lot of fluids with other folks when you are in, uh, her line of work though… So why draw the line at only kissing?! Does she figure she can use protection when it comes to the sex itself? Making kissing even more dangerous than p in v? Huh! Wild!

Oh, and the no-kissing rule extends out even a bit further than that, too. See, not only does Phillips pan kissing when she’s filming NSFW projects, but she also hates the small talk leading up to the act itself! She explained:

“The part that I don’t enjoy … [is] talking to everyone, the small talk, like, having the same conversation. It’s exhausting.”

Um… not a people person? In that line of work?? LOLz!

Well, when you f**k as many people as she does in a day, we can totally understand why it gets exhausting to make small talk with dozens and dozens… and dozens… of dudes. It’s not like they’re all going to have something interesting to say! Just saying! Ha!

Jokes aside, though, Phillips redoubled her insistence on wanting to just get in, get it on, and then move on with her life:

“Just get in and let me suck you and f**k you, you know what I mean?”

Do YOU know what she means? Listen to the full podcast (below) and decide!

Thoughts, y’all?! Reactions?? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Lily Phillips/Instagram/Stiff Socks Podcast/YouTube]