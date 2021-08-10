New Couple Alert! Lily-Rose Depp & Vanessa Hudgens' Ex Austin Butler!

Well, isn’t this an inneresting development??

Back in April it appeared Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet were back together. After having broken up in 2020 after two years of dating, the Young Hollywood “It” Couple were spotted hanging out together again, followed by unconfirmed reports of a reconciliation — with a source even saying they were “super happy.”

Assuming that did happen, their Spring romance does not appear to have lasted through the Summer as the co-stars and offscreen luvvahs are definitely off again.

How do we know? Well, Lily-Rose was seen this time in the company of a different hunky young rising star, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alum Austin Butler.

Unlike the previous photos, these are full of very steamy PDA, complete with kissing, hand-holding, and booty-grabbing. All this after a night out to dinner on the streets of London. According to eyewitnesses, they were driven there together, along with a third friend — who made himself scarce after the meal, presumably to get away from all that heat. (You can see the pics HERE on DailyMail.com!)

Timothée WHO, are we right?

You may also know Austin for another famous ex. He and Vanessa Hudgens dated for an astounding NINE YEARS before splitting during the celeb breakup bloodbath year that was 2020. (Though unlike most, their split predated the pandemic by some weeks.)

BTW, she’s since moved on with MLB star Cole Tucker.

But back to our couple du jour…

Innerestingly, when we were trying to figure out how these two met, we realized they’ve actually been in a movie together — the little-seen Kevin Smith monster movie Yoga Hosers. The thing is, Lily-Rose was only 15 years old when she filmed that movie way back in 2014! Meanwhile Austin was 23! Hmm…

Obviously now their ages seem perfectly fine — she’s 22, and he’s about to turn 30 in a few days. But it’s kind of odd that he knew her when she was so young, right? With all the talk of age gaps and grooming these days it’s hard not to be concerned about. However, he was obviously still dating Vanessa in those days, so we have no reason to think there was ever anything going on.

What do YOU think about that age gap, Perezcious relationship experts?? Weigh in with your hot takes in the comments section (below)!

