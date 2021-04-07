Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Are Back Together & 'Super Happy' -- Deets Here!

Who says young love doesn’t last!?

According to an In Touch insider, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have rekindled their relationship and are “both super happy.”

As fans know, the pair broke up in April 2020 after one year together. Recently, however, rumors started swirling that the Dune star and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis reconciled their romance — and while no photographic evidence has come out to support those rumors, a source has confirmed that the two are indeed back together!

The confidant shared:

“Their relationship is going really well… They’re a private couple and are keeping their romance out of the spotlight. It works better for them that way.”

Hey, whatever works!

The source went on to say that the 25-year-old actor and 21-year-old actress — who were both recently photographed on solo walks around SoHo in New York City — got back together in January. In Touch’s insider added that Timmy and Lily-Rose’s “brief split ended up working in their favor,” noting that after realizing “what they’d lost,” the exes “got back together in January and are stronger than ever.” Sounds like OTP status if you ask us!

The pair were first confirmed to be dating in October 2018 after they were spotted sharing a smooch in NYC and on several dinner dates later that month. While they kept most of their romance low key, the couple made headlines in September 2019 when they were photographed getting hot and heavy on a boat during their Italy vacation.

The Call Me by Your Name star reflected on the PDA pics almost a year after they went viral, telling GQ in October 2020:

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

LOLz. So they probably won’t be going on any boating dates anytime soon — but still, it’s great to hear these two are back together!

What do U think about this romantic rekindling, Perezcious readers? Are Timmy and Lily OTPs or what? Share your thoughts (below)!

