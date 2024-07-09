Lindsay Hubbard Shares Rare Pic Of Mystery Baby Daddy -- And Breaks Down Pregnancy Timeline! LOOK!

Lindsay Hubbard finally shared a picture of her baby daddy while detailing the timeline of her whirlwind pregnancy! But don’t get too excited! She didn’t give fans any more information about her man — or show his face!

On Monday, the Summer House star took to Instagram to post several photos from her first trimester, including one of her and this mystery boyfriend at a wedding in Portugal. In the snapshot of the couple, Lindsay rocked a strapless green dress while her beau wore a classic suit. And as we said, the 37-year-old didn’t show his face in the pic, instead choosing to cover him up with a brown heart. Unfortunately, that is as much as fans will get of him right now. Lindsay previously told People her new partner, a doctor working in biotech investing, isn’t a celeb and wants to remain out of the public eye.

Although the television personality keeps their relationship private, she’s been an open book about her pregnancy so far! Lindsay got real in the post’s caption about how hard it was for her to keep the baby news a secret! As the mom-to-be put it:

“4 weddings, 2 magazine cover shoots, 1 WWHL, 1 reunion taping, a sandwich shop opening, 1 Kleinfeld launch event, and a magazine party.. most all in my first trimester, and all before I announced Hiding this news has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do! (Mentally, emotionally, and physically)”

She also praised her guy for being a huge “help” while keeping the big secret! Who wasn’t helpful in staying hush hush about the news, though? Dorinda Medley! As we previously reported, Lindsay believes The Real Housewives of New York City alum was the one who leaked her pregnancy to The Traitors producers, thus costing her a spot on the show. Her actions also potentially started the rumors online about her bun in the oven last month — before she was ready to tell the world. Oof. There’s always some sort of drama in the Bravo world, huh?! Anyways…

Lindsay went on to give the exact time of her pregnancy, including the date she found out about her bundle of joy! Apparently she found out in early April! She wrote, captioning each pic:

“1. Wedding in Mexico (right when I found out): 4/6

2. Glamour Mag shoot: 4/10

3. Spotlight Magazine shoot: 4/15

4. Wedding in Portugal (baby daddy was there to help): 4/20

5. WWHL appearance: 4/23

6. SH Reunion taping: 5/3

7. Something About Her opening: 5/17 (not pictured)

8. Wedding in Italy: 6/13

9. Kleinfeld Again launch event: 6/17

10. Wedding in Colorado: 6/28

11. Spotlight Mag cover party: 6/30”

Wow!!

She certainly had a busy first trimester! We’re also impressed that she taped the Summer House reunion, talked about everything that went down with her ex-fiancé Carl Radke, and faced the heat from her other castmates all while pregnant! You go, girl! Swipe to the fourth slide to ch-ch-check out the first pic with her boyfriend (below):

