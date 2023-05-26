Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Cute Baby Bump In Black Swimsuit!

Lindsay Lohan is “absolutely glowing” in a new baby bump pic!

The momma-to-be took to Instagram Thursday to share a poolside pic of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit and cool aviators as she relaxed on a beach chair, and we’ll just say: pregnancy looks great on her!

She captioned the post with a simple smiling emoji with sunglasses, which you can see (below):

Doesn’t she look amazing?? Such a simple look, but between her stylish turquoise bracelet as a pop of color, her shining wedding band, and her growing belly, she truly looks radiant as ever!

Friends and fans all quickly rushed to the comments to celebrate the expecting movie star! Paris Hilton dropped a heart eyes emoji, while Barbara Corcoran called her a “hot mama!” and Melissa Gorga called her “perfect & pregnant.” One fan hit the nail on the head — saying the Mean Girls star was “absolutely glowing.”

Lindsay seriously looks happier than ever! We’re so excited for her and husband Bader Shammas to welcome their little one.

[Images via Lindsay Lohan/Instagram]