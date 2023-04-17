Lindsay Lohan Holds Sweet Baby Shower Celebration With Family & Friends! Awww!

Lindsay Lohan was living it up this weekend at her baby shower!

If you somehow hadn’t heard the exciting news, the Mean Girls alum is getting ready to welcome her first child into the world soon. But before she and husband Bader Shammas can do that, the 36-year-old had to have a baby shower for family and friends. Love it!!

The whole thing popped up on Instagram on Sunday. There, the Falling for Christmas star and some of her pals all posted pics from a heartwarming get-together. On scene was, of course, LiLo herself. And she was joined by her mom Dina Lohan, her sister Aliana Lohan, and several pals! Longtime friend Samantha Pariente and Ladies of London alum Juliet Angus were among the attendees who took to socials after the outing.

Related: Paris Hilton Gives Her Former Frenemy Some Parenting Advice!

It’s not clear where exactly the shower was held, but it appears to have been in Dubai, where Lindsay lives with her husband of one year. In the snaps, the crew can be seen chowing down on hummus, baba ganoush, and several other Middle Eastern-style dishes. Fresh and fun! And probably tasty AF!!

In one IG Stories snap from the event, Lindsay warmly wrote “take the time to smile” while sitting by her mom and sis. The atmosphere was very festive, and there was even an “oh baby” box at the center of the table. Oh baby, indeed!!

Ch-ch-check out some of the snaps from Sunday’s big baby bash (below):

Love that!

We are so, so happy for Lindsay and Bader. This must be such a fun time for them!!

[Image via Lindsay Lohan/Instagram]