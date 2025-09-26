Lindsay Lohan 'Has Completely Cut Herself Off' From Dad -- You Won't Believe Who IS Supporting Him In Jail!

Lindsay Lohan reportedly wants nothing to do with her father anymore — especially amid his latest legal woes!

As we previously reported, Michael Lohan is in jail for violating probation. Remember, he pleaded guilty to patient brokering in Florida and got four years of probation, which began in 2022. The 65-year-old was over a year away from being free… but he failed to stay out of trouble.

Earlier this year, Michael was arrested for the alleged assault of his estranged wife, Kate Major. He allegedly threw Kate from a chair during an altercation at their home in Texas in February. And when police arrived at the scene, they found bruises on her. Yikes.

Major filed for an order of protection after reporting the incident. And since Michael was on probation during the incident, he was taken into custody in Palm Beach, Florida. The judge there ordered him in April to be put behind bars for nine months, and that’s where he’s still sitting today.

Related: Brooklyn Beckham FINALLY Breaks Silence On Family Feud! Kinda…

While Michael is in the slammer, a family member is reportedly taking care of him by topping off his commissary account so he can get snacks, toiletries, and occasional splurge items. However, it’s not his movie star daughter! An insider claimed to RadarOnline on Friday that the Freakier Friday star “completely cut herself off” from her dad:

“Everybody assumed Lindsay was slipping him money out of guilt or family loyalty. But Lindsay has completely cut herself off from Michael’s chaos.”

According to the sources, the two “barely speak” these days. Wow. But wait, if it’s not Lindsay, then who is it? Believe it or not, they say it’s Kate! The insider shared:

“It’s Kate wiring the money. She’s the one quietly wiring the money. No big announcements, no drama, just small, steady deposits.”

Quite a shock given their troubling history! Why would Kate give him money? Even the insider isn’t really sure… but does know she hasn’t distanced herself from Michael like Lindsay has:

“That’s the million-dollar question. Maybe it’s guilt, maybe it’s habit, maybe it’s some kind of loyalty. But for whatever reason, she hasn’t cut him off.”

Wild…

As for Lindsay, she is living her best life with Bader Shammas and their son — and doesn’t plan to ruin it with Michael’s troubles anytime soon. The source concluded:

“She’s moved on. Michael isn’t her problem anymore.”

Lindsay needs to protect her peace, even if it means stepping back from her troubled dad! If only Kate could take that same path and end the toxic cycle she is in with Michael! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office]