Michael Lohan’s Estranged Wife Arrested -- And He Has A Lot To Say About It!

The drama between Michael Lohan and his estranged wife, Kate Major, continues.

For those in need of a refresher on their contentious history, here’s the deal. The pair — who share sons Landon and Logan — got married back in 2014. But four years later, they filed for divorce in 2018 because their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” How did their relationship become damaged beyond repair? Kate was arrested for domestic battery in Florida after she allegedly threw a candle in a glass holder at Lindsay Lohan’s father, which smashed into a tree and cut him on the left forearm. She denied hurting him and wasn’t officially charged.

In 2020, police arrested Michael for allegedly getting “physically abusive” with his estranged wife. The most shocking part of all this? Despite all these massive bumps in the road, they are still married! Their divorce has not been finalized all these years! Yeesh! One would think they’d want to get it over with by this point! Especially after the heated confrontation that went down between them this week! That’s right! These two still have major drama going on!

In a video posted to her Instagram, Kate sat in the driver seat of a car with her children in Spring, Texas, while Michael stood in front of it to stop her from driving away. She screamed at him, saying:

“Michael, get out of the road! These poor children. Oh my god, what a psychopath. He’s calling the f**king cops. … You’re out of your f**king mind.”

When a cop car approached, Michael waved them over to intervene in the altercation. As the police officer came to the vehicle, Kate told him that her husband “needs to be 5150’d,” which means being placed into a psychiatric unit. She added:

“He’s following me, please. He jumped in front of my car. My kids are in the car. I didn’t even get out of the f**king driveway.”

Jeez. Watch the video (below):

Providing more details about the situation, Michael later told TMZ he allowed Kate to stay at his house while he and the kids were out of town. However, there was a stipulation to their arrangement. The district attorney told her she needed to leave the premises by 5:00 p.m. due to him having an order of protection in place against her. Instead of leaving on time, Kate allegedly stayed for another hour that day and then proceeded to take his car — which she was not allowed to do. Michael further alleged that she was drinking the entire time, had a house party, and even broke his security system.

Now, Kate has been arrested! A rep for the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that she was booked on Friday at 11 a.m. for violation of a protection order. Whoa! And Michael wasted no time reacting to the news of her arrest! Taking to social media with a lengthy statement about the situation, he wrote alongside a picture of Kate’s mugshot from a previous arrest:

“Again, people judge me and others without knowing the facts but if they wait until the smokescreen clears AND GET THE FACTS, they wouldn’t be so quick to judge! That said; I assume many people have seen my estranged/ deranged wife Kate Lohan’s DECEPTIVE post on Instagram, which wound up on TMZ. Well, Kate has now been rearrested and is in custody for violating my Order of Protection at Kerville PD Texas. She has ANOTHER violation charge pending for calling me in a drunken rant and threatening me to drop the charges, or she would make up a story to have me arrested. ( on tape ).”

Michael continued to tell his side of the story about the situation, saying:

“The Truth of the matter IS I have 2 orders of protection against her both for assault. Kate was not supposed to be in my house nor was she supposed to be driving the car. I came home and she was there and defiantly took the car. I tried to stop her in the road. The police only let her go because they didn’t speak to me and didn’t know that there were orders of protection and she was violating them. Since that time she’s been on the run for 2 days, drove over 600 miles ,trying to stay a step away from the the law and the truth.. Well the run is over and the police and her lies caught up with her. Kate is now in custody in Kerville Texas on a felony violation of my order of protection abd another pending.”

The 64-year-old television personality then said that “the decade of lies and deceptions represented by Kate are now catching up” and insisted he was never the abusive one in their marriage:

Im sorry to say this but no mother or wife acts the way she has then points the finger at me. I was never the abusive one and I was never the violent one, it was her in every single circumstance. I have everything on tape to prove what I’m saying including the numbers of times that she admitted she set me up on false charges. And THAT was the main reason I couldn’t and didn’t leave. Because every time I threaten to leave or told her to leave s,e’d say she’d make up a story and have me arrested again.So think of that what would I do with my children if I’m the one that sold custody and they can’t be with an unfit mother like her.”

What a messy situation!! Take a look at the post (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

