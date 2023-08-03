Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Postpartum Body While Giving The PERFECT Nod To Mean Girls!!

Lindsay Lohan is one “proud” momma!

Nearly three weeks after welcoming little baby Luai into the world with husband Bader Shammas, the Falling for Christmas star is opening up about the postpartum “recovery” process. On Wednesday, everyone’s favorite redhead shared a cute mirror selfie on Instagram, showing off a stylish postpartum look as she gushed about motherhood and her changing body:

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

Aww! Motherhood looks so great on her!

She added, seemingly in a cute reference to her iconic 2004 pop culture masterpiece, Mean Girls:

“My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner”

Ha! So adorbs!!

We love this stage of life for Lilo so much! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

