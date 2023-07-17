Dina & Aliana React To Lindsay Lohan Giving Birth!

Lindsay Lohan‘s mom and sister are over the moon about her new baby!

As we previously reported, the 37-year-old actress welcomed her first child with her hubby Bader Shammas on Monday. The baby boy’s name is Luai Shammas — “shield or protector” in Arabic. LOVE IT! Insiders also dished the rest of the fam is on the way to meet the little guy very soon! Speaking of which…

This family can hardly contain their excitement before the flights, especially LiLo’s mom Dina Lohan and little sister Aliana Lohan. They both spoke to People on Monday following the birth, and praised their beloved redhead on her journey into motherhood! The proud grandma told the outlet:

“Overwhelmed with love and joy! My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early.”

Meanwhile, Luai’s auntie gushed that she can’t wait to see her older sis become a momma:

“My sister is an actual angel on earth. She’s one of the most caring, kind, humble, brilliant, stunningly beautiful, talented people. I’m not just saying that because she’s my sister. She’s incredible, and she’s a born mama. I love her so much, and I really look up to her so much.”

And while the 29-year-old is already an aunt to brother Michael Lohan Jr‘s daughter Isabel — she can’t wait to see her nephew:

“I’m so happy for [Lindsay]. I’m already an aunt — my brother has a daughter, and she’s the best. I love her so much. I kiss her and just squeeze her and bring her around and play with her around the house. I think I’ll definitely be the aunt that she comes to for advice and stuff like that.”

Awww, so sweet! And so much excitement!

We’re sending all of our love to Lindsay and her fam! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Dina Lohan/Instagram]