Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jessica Simpson PEED HER PANTS While Performing On Today Show! Kelly Clarkson Staffer SLAMS 'Flaky' Singer After Concert Cancellation! Damn! Today Host Jenna Bush Hager Breaks Down Crying -- Revealing Her Personal Connection To Texas Camp Where Flooding Has Killed Dozens Kelly Clarkson Caught Checking Out Allison Williams' Botox -- After Fight With HR Over Beauty Comments! Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' 3-Year-Old Daughter Is Already A Diva -- Insisting People Call Her By THIS Disney Princess Name! Eric Dane Breaks Down Over ALS Diagnosis In First Sit-Down Interview Since Health Reveal Wait, Did Hoda Kotb Just Reveal She's Actually Interested In Taking Over Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show?! Listen! Kelly Clarkson Had Emotional 'Breakdown’ Over Her Biggest Fear About Quitting Talk Show -- It Has 'Tormented' Her! The View Can't Believe Trump Would Consider Pardoning Diddy! Kelly Clarkson Going Through 'Very Painful' Private Situation That 'Humbled' Her -- And Now Seems Likely To Leave Talk Show For Good! Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin Are Married! Will Hoda Kotb Be Replacing Kelly Clarkson On Her Talk Show?? She Says...

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Reveals The VERY Understandable Reason She Left Hollywood For Dubai!

Lindsay Lohan Reveals The VERY Understandable Reason She Left Hollywood For Dubai!

Lindsay Lohan moved to Dubai to get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood! Okay, so it wasn’t totally that. In fact, it was something more specific!

So, the Parent Trap alum went on Live With Kelly and Mark this week to promote her upcoming (and much-anticipated!) movie Freakier Friday. During her chat with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, she got real about moving to the United Arab Emirates.

Of course, the 39-year-old actress is happy there with her hubby, 38-year-old Bader Shammas. And the duo shares 2-year-old son Luai, too. So, life is good! Or, GREAT! …Because you aren’t allowed to take peoples’ pictures in public in Dubai!

Related: Lindsay Claims THIS Is What Really Gave Her That Youthful New Look — Not Plastic Surgery!

Kelly asked about the former child star’s life in the Middle East, and Lindsay explained:

“It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life. … There’s no worry of, like, I can’t go eat at this place ’cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. And it’s just, I feel very safe.”

Like we said, it’s literally illegal to take someone’s picture in public without their consent in the UAE. Which we couldn’t believe! And Kelly couldn’t believe, either! Ripa was shocked to learn that when LiLo explained:

“No, it’s not legal. You can’t even take a picture of someone else if you’re at a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here.”

Kelly gasped and answered:

“What? That’s incredible!”

To which Lindsay nodded and confirmed:

“Yeah, privacy is key.”

Honestly, not a bad perk of moving to a place like that — especially when you’re as famous as Lohan!

Watch her whole interview on the daytime talk show (below):

Thoughts, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Lindsay Lohan/Instagram/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 31, 2025 19:03pm PDT

Share This