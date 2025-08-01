Lindsay Lohan Reveals The VERY Understandable Reason She Left Hollywood For Dubai!

Lindsay Lohan moved to Dubai to get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood! Okay, so it wasn’t totally that. In fact, it was something more specific!

So, the Parent Trap alum went on Live With Kelly and Mark this week to promote her upcoming (and much-anticipated!) movie Freakier Friday. During her chat with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, she got real about moving to the United Arab Emirates.

Of course, the 39-year-old actress is happy there with her hubby, 38-year-old Bader Shammas. And the duo shares 2-year-old son Luai, too. So, life is good! Or, GREAT! …Because you aren’t allowed to take peoples’ pictures in public in Dubai!

Related: Lindsay Claims THIS Is What Really Gave Her That Youthful New Look — Not Plastic Surgery!

Kelly asked about the former child star’s life in the Middle East, and Lindsay explained:

“It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life. … There’s no worry of, like, I can’t go eat at this place ’cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. And it’s just, I feel very safe.”

Like we said, it’s literally illegal to take someone’s picture in public without their consent in the UAE. Which we couldn’t believe! And Kelly couldn’t believe, either! Ripa was shocked to learn that when LiLo explained:

“No, it’s not legal. You can’t even take a picture of someone else if you’re at a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here.”

Kelly gasped and answered:

“What? That’s incredible!”

To which Lindsay nodded and confirmed:

“Yeah, privacy is key.”

Honestly, not a bad perk of moving to a place like that — especially when you’re as famous as Lohan!

Watch her whole interview on the daytime talk show (below):

Thoughts, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Lindsay Lohan/Instagram/Instagram]