Lindsay Lohan

This Magical Lindsay Lohan Netflix Rom Com Looks Like A St. Patrick's Day Treat!

Lindsay Lohan Netflix Rom Com Irish Wish

Aw, this looks adorable! Something tells us we’re going to love Lindsay Lohan‘s Hallmark era!

The Mean Girls OG star is the lead in Netflix‘s latest rom com, a magical tale of the Emerald Isle — just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

Watch LiLo make a wish that messes everything up — and puts her in a love triangle with two hunky Irish charmers, naturally — in the first teaser for Irish Wish, out on the streamer March 15!

Feb 20, 2024 16:56pm PDT

