This Magical Lindsay Lohan Netflix Rom Com Looks Like A St. Patrick's Day Treat!

Aw, this looks adorable! Something tells us we’re going to love Lindsay Lohan‘s Hallmark era!

The Mean Girls OG star is the lead in Netflix‘s latest rom com, a magical tale of the Emerald Isle — just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

Related: The Godfather Of Lindsay Lohan’s Baby Boy Will DEFINITELY Catch You By Surprise!

Watch LiLo make a wish that messes everything up — and puts her in a love triangle with two hunky Irish charmers, naturally — in the first teaser for Irish Wish, out on the streamer March 15!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube.]