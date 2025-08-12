Lindsay Lohan Says Surprise Parent Trap Reunion In Freakier Friday Made Her Feel 'Like I Was 10 Again'

OK, slight spoilers for a fun surprise in Freakier Friday…

Fans seeing the Disney sequel this weekend got to see Lindsay Lohan reunited with her onscreen band, family, and love interest Chad Michael Murray. But they got an extra reunion they weren’t expecting, too!

Elaine Hendrix, aka Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap, shows up — once again as a bit of a fun foil for LiLo! Obvi not trying to steal her parent away this time, just a work colleague. Lindsay’s Anna has moved on from minor rock stardom to a manager role, working with a pop star named Ella, played by Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. She and Elaine’s character — who is named Blake! So cute! — clash on a few details of a photoshoot.

The details aren’t important. It’s just SO fun seeing them back onscreen together! And Elaine once again making LiLo’s life a little harder! We loved it!

Lindsay was excited to do it, too! She told USA Today over the weekend:

“When it was mentioned, ‘Should we have Elaine do a little cameo?’ We were like, ‘Yeah, why not? Let’s do it! Let’s get Elaine in here!’ Because she’s so awesome and she’s amazing.”

Lindsay was playing a mom of a teen this time around. But with Elaine around, she was feeling like a kid herself:

“When we were shooting, I kept laughing because she says this line, something puss, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. That’s like a Parent Trap line.’ I felt like I was 10 again.”

Awww! In The Parent Trap, Meredith threatens lil LiLo:

“OK, puss, you listen and you listen good. I am marrying your father in two weeks, whether you like it or not.”

Lindsay is a bit more forgiving of Elaine’s iconic antagonist in The Parent Trap these days, she said:

“She’s a bit of a villain in that movie. But she’s also just a beautiful blonde bombshell who falls in love with a man, and it’s his fault too. I think if you asked Hallie and Annie, they’d probably still say that she was the villain. [laughs] Or I don’t know what they’d feel today! Maybe we’ll see.”

IRL, of course, these two get along like a house on fire! Oh no, that sounds like a plot point from The Parent Trap! They love each other! Just look at this selfie from the set Lindsay shared!

Damn, they both look amazing two decades later!

[Image via Disney+/Lindsay Lohan/Instagram.]