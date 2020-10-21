Elizabeth Hurley’s Ex Steve Bing Had Blown Nearly His Entire $600 Million Inheritance Before Suicide

Not much of Steve Bing’s $600 million fortune remains in the wake of his tragic death.

As we reported, the movie producer died of apparent suicide in June at the age of 55. In September, an LA judge ruled that his daughter, Kira Bonder, was in charge of administering what was left of his inheritance — which wasn’t nearly as much as expected, according to a new report from Town & Country.

Per the outlet, Elizabeth Hurley’s ex, who inherited $600 million from a family business at the age of 18, only had about $300,000 in liquid assets at the time of his death. His daughter wanted to bequeath the small fortune to the Clinton Foundation, but the estate apparently has multiple debts to settle first.

It’s unclear how Bing, a financier of movies like The Polar Express and Beowulf, blew through his fortune, but Hurley made it clear following his death that he was a very generous man when it came to philanthropy. The Austin Powers actress recently told Extra:

“He was a good man. He gave to so many good causes. He was a philanthropist at heart and when we were together, which was a very long time ago, more than 18 years ago, I loved him very much. So I really hope people will retain fond memories of him.”

The screenwriter also gave money to political causes, having contributed at least $10 million to Clinton’s foundation and, according to Los Angeles Magazine, reportedly paid for the plane used by the former president to rescue American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee from North Korea in 2009.

Despite his philanthropic ways, the film producer was said to have been struggling with mental health issues, including a long battle with depression, before he was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California, on June 22. The following day, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed he died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide.

Aside from Kira, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bodner, Bing shared an 18-year-old son, model Damian Hurley, with Liz. Both Damian and his actress mother took to social media to speak out about Bing’s death; she wrote on Instagram:

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ”

Meanwhile, Bing’s son wrote:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

It’s all so very tragic.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

