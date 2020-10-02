Benjamin Keough Laid To Rest Next To Elvis Presley At Graceland 3 Months After Tragic Death

Benjamin Keough has officially been laid to rest three months after his death, right next to Elvis Presley.

Per an update to Graceland‘s Facebook page on Thursday, the late son of Lisa Marie Presley was buried alongside his famous grandfather and several other beloved family members at the famous estate in Memphis.

The statement reads:

“Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.”

Related: Stars We Lost In 2020

See (below):

As you’ll likely recall, Ben died by suicide on July 12 just hours after celebrating at a joint birthday party for his girlfriend Diana Pinto and brother-in-law Ben Smith-Peterson. A full autopsy was completed the day after his death by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner‘s office, who determined his cause of death to be a self-inflicted shotgun wound, as the 27-year-old reportedly shot himself in a bathroom.

Immediately following the news of her son’s passing Lisa Marie’s rep Roger Widynowski issued a statement on her behalf to the press, noting the brave face she put on for the sake of her other kids:

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

One week later, Ben’s girlfriend Diana mourned the tragic loss by posting a collection of photos of the couple together along with heartfelt words on social media. She wrote on her Instagram page:

“You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind. My travel partner. My best friend. I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart. I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief. Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you. You will always be the love of my life, my everything.”

Actress Riley Keough, Ben’s older sister, was understandably devastated by her baby brother’s passing and also shared a heartbreaking message about processing the loss. The 31-year-old wrote:

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

We continue to keep the entire Presley-Keough family in our thoughts as they move forward without their dear loved one. He is so dearly missed.

Rest peacefully, Benjamin.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via Tony Clark/WENN/Paramount/YouTube.]