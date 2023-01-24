Riley Keough Shares Sweet Photo Of Last Time She Saw Mom Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death

Riley Keough is sharing some heartfelt memories of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley.

As you know, Priscilla and Elvis Presley‘s only child passed away on January 12 at only 54. Since then, her family, friends, and coworkers have been sharing their grievances and fond memories of the songstress. On Sunday a memorial was held for Lisa Marie at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee where her mother and her eldest daughter shared heartfelt messages.

While Priscilla opted to read her own message, Riley felt it was too much and let her husband Ben Smith-Petersen relay hers to listeners. The 33-year-old wrote and revealed she had welcomed a child with Ben, making Lisa Marie a grandmother:

“Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

So sad, gone far too soon.

It’s no surprise the actress was so close with her mom and she’s got the pictures to prove it. Just days before the Lights Out singer passed she had spent time with her family in West Hollywood at a celebration for her late father’s birthday. She and her loved ones gathered together at the Formosa Café and it was there that family friend Georgie Flores snapped the sweet photograph. No one knew it would be the last.

On Instagram Tuesday, Riley posted the photo of herself and her mother enjoying dinner together and captioned it:

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. “

Aww, so bittersweet. It’s wonderful she was able to get one last snapshot with her mom, such a precious memory she’ll treasure forever…

Ch-ch-check out the heartfelt post (below):

The So Lovely singer’s cause of death is still unknown. The LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN last week the results of her autopsy will require more testing:

“Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Our hearts continue to be with Lisa Marie’s family and loved ones. Sending love and light.

