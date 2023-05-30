Lisa Rinna Says She Decided To Leave RHOBH After Death Threats & A Message From Her Deceased Mom

When Lisa Rinna chose to walk away from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after an impressive eight-season run, she did so with full confidence that she was making the right decision.

The Days Of Our Lives alum revealed her decision to step back from Bravo‘s iconic reality series earlier this year. The move shocked Andy Cohen and the show’s loyal (and intense) viewers alike. And now, in a new interview, Harry Hamlin‘s wife has made it clear that the show itself — or, more accurately, its fans — played a big role in that decision to move on.

Speaking with the Evening Standard‘s features vertical ES Magazine over the long Memorial Day weekend, the 59-year-old woman explained how the RHOBH fan base had gotten extremely “volatile” in recent years.

Lamenting how things didn’t used to be so intense with Bravo viewers going after cast members on social media and elsewhere, Rinna explained:

“I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

And it wasn’t just thousands of mean and judgmental internet comments to sift through — though there was that. Sadly, there were also more pointed and dangerous threats sent to Rinna and her loved ones, including her beloved daughters.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant explained to the outlet:

“I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show!”

Ugh!

Why do some people always have to take it so far?! Just, like, watch the show as a source of entertainment, tweet some funny s**t about it, and move on with your life! Why be so aggressive??

We are totally #TeamRinna on this one. We love RHOBH, but she’s right. It is a “stupid show.” Let it entertain you and make you laugh, and then move on! No need to send freakin’ DEATH THREATS over it!

Rinna concluded:

“I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

Interesting…

To be fair, though, that’s not the only reason Rinna ran away from RHOBH cameras. The reality TV veteran also revealed to ES Magazine how she really knew it was time to move on when a vision of her late mother Lois appeared to her in a dream.

Lois, who died following complications of a stroke at the age of 93 back in 2021, popped up to Lisa while the star was sleeping one night, as she explained:

“It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, ‘that’s so weird.’ I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, ‘it’s time for you to go.'”

Shocked by the dream and its implications, Lisa went to a psychic to confirm it. That medium acknowledged the message from Lois and concluded it was indeed time for Rinna to remove herself from the Housewives realm:

“I told a psychic and she said, ‘oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.’ I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure.”

Wow.

You can read Rinna’s wide-ranging write-up in ES Magazine for yourself at the link HERE. Pretty wild! Do U believe Rinna’s tale about the vision of her mother? What about her take on the freakin’ death threats?! Share your comments on everything down (below)…

