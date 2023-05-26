Raquel Leviss' Family Asks FBI To Investigate Death Threats Amid Scandoval Fallout!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Raquel Leviss and her family have apparently endured a “wave of death threats” in recent weeks following the early March reveal of her affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval. And now, those threats have gotten so alarming that the Leviss fam has reportedly asked the FBI for help.

According to TMZ, the Bravo star and her loved ones have reached out to the federal law enforcement agency to investigate some of the most concerning threats they’ve received from fans and viewers of the hit reality TV show.

Per the VPR star’s rep, who spoke to the news outlet for their report published early Friday morning, Raquel has received “violent and graphic” threats from unnamed people “both online and over the phone.” Some of the alleged threats sent via social media have been horribly disturbing. One threat specified wanting to “tear you [Raquel] limb from limb,” while another warned that the person wanted to “un-alive [Raquel] and dump the body.”

Now, understandably, the Leviss family is reeling after hearing these shocking sentiments. A source “close to Raquel” slammed all the vicious and violent hatred. Per that insider, Leviss family friends and insiders say anyone choosing to make threats and wish ill upon the reality TV star “takes things too far and is disturbing.” No kidding…

As for the FBI, they would not confirm whether they are investigating anything regarding the Bravolebrity. In a brief statement to TMZ on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the federal law enforcement agency noted:

“The FBI neither confirms nor denies investigations. Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911.”

Of course, Raquel has been laying low for weeks now in the wake of Scandoval. She’s reportedly been seeking mental health treatment and very much staying out of the spotlight while the scandal continues to rage on around her.

Amid the 28-year-old star’s absence from social media and other platforms, fans have run wild with all kinds of speculation and gossip. As Perezcious readers may recall, earlier this week, rumors surfaced that Raquel was supposedly pregnant, and that was what partially accounted for her refusal to return to the spotlight.

Bravo execs quickly and decisively shot down that baseless pregnancy claim. Instead, VPR producers confirmed Leviss was “off the grid” while being cared for by friends, family, and loved ones. As she probably should be at this point in time!

With that, the embattled VPR star continues to seek treatment along with support from family, friends, and loved ones. And yet the storylines just keep rolling in — as we’re now seeing on Friday morning with this new report of death threats.

It should go without saying, but levying death threats against anybody, for any reason, is NOT OK! Say what you will about Scandoval — and there’s plenty to say — but wishing harm on somebody like that is simply not acceptable.

