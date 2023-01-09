Andy Cohen & Sutton Stracke Address Lisa Rinna's Dramatic RHOBH Exit!

More Bravolebrities are giving their two cents.

By now you’ve definitely heard that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the hit Bravo show after eight seasons. In a statement last Thursday, the 59-year-old called it:

“The longest job I have held in my 35 year career.”

Related: Was The Removal Of Lisa’s Twitter Account An Early Sign??

Well, fellow housewives are beginning to chime in, and Sutton Stracke has nothing but nice things to say! The 51-year-old told E! News Saturday:

“I think we’re all sad that Lisa’s leaving. She will be missed.”

She continued:

“She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup, so I think we’ll miss Lisa’s soup, but I don’t think this is the last we’ll see from her.”

Lisa infamously butt heads with fellow housewife Kathy Hilton in the show’s 12th season, so the move doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Sutton added:

“I think it’s going to be a nice time of reflection for her is what I’m hoping, and I wish Lisa all the best.”

Following the reality star’s statement, Andy Cohen also jumped into the mix, hyping up the former housewife on a Monday episode of his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. While discussing her eight-year-long run, he noted, “You’ve gotta give props to Lisa Rinna.” He continued:

“This is a reality show, and it goes to, that is a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch on television that she went eight years. Think of all the memes that Lisa Rinna has generated. Think of all the gifs she’s generated.”

Related: Erika Jayne Accuses Kathy Of Using A Homophobic Slur!

Very true! Like her or hate her, you were probably talking about her! Andy added:

“She has been really a huge part of Beverly Hills, and I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back. I really do. And I think that, I’ve talked to Tamra [Judge] about this a lot. Tamra, ultimately said to me before she came back to this, she said, ‘You know what? My time away from the show kind of helped me as a person.’ And she said, ‘I think it was actually really positive to leave and get some air and step back.’ So I just hope that Lisa will humor us and comes back.”

We doubt we’ve seen the last of Lisa! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Nicky Nelson & MEGA/WENN]