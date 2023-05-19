Would Chrissy Teigen Ever Actually Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills??

Should we expect to see Chrissy Teigen appearing as a new cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anytime soon?!

That’s the question Bravo exec Andy Cohen posed to the 37-year-old supermodel on Thursday night. Chrissy was with Andy for an episode of Watch What Happens Live, and the 54-year-old television executive couldn’t resist pushing Teigen about joining up with the reality juggernaut!

On Thursday’s WWHL, Andy explained how John Legend‘s wife would be his “dream celebrity” to join the always-entertaining RHOBH cast. And Chrissy is a huge self-admitted Bravo fan, so there’s clearly some interest there. But don’t count on the model to make the move into the Real Housewives world! Sorry, y’all!

Chrissy shut down Andy’s ask during her WWHL appearance, first saying this intriguing thing about why she thinks she’d be a bad fit for the cast:

“I mean I love everything about it, obviously I love watching the show. I don’t think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much and I think they come in and it seems like they’re too fan-girly.”

Inneresting!

The Cravings author went on to add this jaw-dropping claim about how she’s non-confrontational:

“Also it doesn’t seem like it, but I don’t like fighting. I really don’t. I would cry a lot!”

Chrissy, girl, is that really true tho???

Nevertheless, Andy kept pushing. He told Teigen she could carve out her own role on RHOBH:

“Well good, you don’t have to fight, you can be the fun girl.”

Without missing a beat, the Sports Illustrated model replied:

“But they hate the fun girl.”

But Andy wasn’t having it! He pointed out how Sonja Morgan is the “fun girl” on Real Housewives of New York, and tried to push back on the idea that other cast members always hate the fun one:

“No, absolutely not!”

Watch the full exchange for yourself (below):

Too funny!

But why is this coming up, anyways?! Well, as Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, way back at the very start of 2023, Lisa Rinna announced she was walking away from the RHOBH universe.

After Rinna revealed her decision to leave, TMZ asked a pair of current cast members for their pick to replace her. And guess who they chose?!?! In a convo from back in January, Kyle Richards picked Chrissy out by name to replace Rinna:

“I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best. It’s not an easy job, believe it or not.”

Then, in early February, Erika Jayne doubled down on that idea in a second chat with TMZ:

“Chrissy is fun, she’s a big fan of the show. She should have fun. Chrissy doesn’t need the show. It would be amazing. She’s cool, I like Chrissy.”

So basically, Andy is just following up with what some of the show’s current cast members have been asking for!

What do U think, tho, Perezcious readers?! Does Chrissy have what it takes to join RHOBH?! (Um, duh.) But do you think she ever actually would, tho?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

