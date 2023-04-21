Denise Richards Confirms She's Returning To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Following Lisa Rinna's Exit!!

She’s really back!

After weeks of speculation, Denise Richards just confirmed she’s returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a three-year break! OMG! The reality star told Variety on Thursday she has filmed “some episodes” for season 13 — and she’s lovin’ it! She gushed:

“And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

“A lot stuff”?! Sounds like more than a little cameo to us!

Interestingly, though, this wasn’t planned at all! Apparently, she showed up at a recent screening held by RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais, but Bravo producers didn’t know she’d be there, the Wild Things actress dished:

“This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment. I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life.”

The spontaneity continued the next day, she revealed:

“The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun.”

Awesome! We can’t wait to see her return! But don’t get your hopes up too high. Denise went on to say her status in the upcoming season is undefined and that she won’t appear in the season’s promo shots holding the all-important diamond.

Denise previously left the show in 2020 after two seasons following drama with Lisa Rinna, who has since left the show, and Brandi Glanville. She told the outlet she had to leave because she didn’t like that “some of the women were very toxic and they played dirty.” On her return, she reflected:

“I feel like I didn’t get sucked into it. I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it.”

Exciting to finally have her back! Fans were spot-on with their predictions! Will YOU be watching when the show returns later this year?!

