Lizzo Shooting Her Shot With Drake?!! Singer Explains Why She Name-Dropped Him In Rumors

Truth Hurts, Chris Evans! It appears Lizzo may have her eye set on a different man now — and it is none other than Drake!

As you’ve probably heard, the 33-year-old singer recently name-dropped the Canadian rapper in her new song Rumors, in which she addressed the whispers that she previously hooked up with him. She rapped on the track:

“No, I ain’t f**ked Drake yet.”

To really emphasize the lyric, the star even included a champagne bottle with “Champagne Papi” written on it in her music video that explodes when she mentions his moniker. You know, because his Instagram handle is @ChampagnePapi. Ch-ch-check out the visuals for yourself (below):

Of course, the line prompted Zane Lowe to ask about the reason behind including the cheeky line in an interview for Apple Music. To which Lizzo immediately burst out laughing while teasing:

“You know what I haven’t manifested yet? F*cking Drake.”

The radio host joined in, saying how there were most likely a bunch of people trying to manifest the same outcome too. The Michigan native then added that she is “not in that line,” explaining:

“I just thought it would be so funny to say. I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool, and I just feel like women, there are so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs ’cause they fine.”

Drake is so notorious for this! Many of his songs included a shout out to famous women — including Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and the list goes on and on and…

Also, the lyrics make sense when you remember that Lizzo actually has a social media history with Drake. She previously confessed to Busy Tonight in 2019 that she drunkenly slid into the Hotline Bling hitmaker’s DMs:

“I slid into Drake’s DMs, but it was bold. I was drunk, and I was just like, ‘Let’s just see if this motherfucker can sing.’ And I sent him a DM…this was a while ago. And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that.”

Queen of the drunk DMs, LOLz!

As you may know, She recently reached out to longtime crush Chris Evans, where they exchanged some pretty flirty messages. The songstress even planned out a first date with the Marvel star, telling Andy Cohen earlier this week:

“Listen, that Taurus, Gemini energy, honey, unmatched. It’s unmatched. He said that…. We have plans — well, we don’t have plans — but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, ‘okay, shots on me.’”

However, Lizzo also has an idea of how the night will play out, sharing:

“So here’s my scenario. He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off…”

GIRL!!!

Unfortunately for Chris, he may have some competition because the award-winner took to Twitter to shoot her shot with Drake following her record’s release, writing:

“Hey big head @Drake.”

Honestly, sending all of the manifesting energy to Lizzo! But we have to know, Perezcious readers, are you Team Chris or Team Drake? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Lizzo/Instagram]