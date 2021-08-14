Watch Halle Berry Get Serenaded By Boyfriend Van Hunt For Her 55th Birthday!

Van Hunt went above and beyond for Halle Berry’s 55th birthday!

The actress celebrated the milestone on Saturday, revealing on Instagram that her musician beau crooned out the song Smoke Gets In Your Eyes for her b-day present. Berry posted a video of herself in the passenger seat of a car, windows rolled down, and her hair blowing in the wind while listening to Hunt serenade her in the background. Swoon!

She also penned the sweetest caption expressing her gratitude to be celebrating the milestone, writing:

“After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th. In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling! Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade.”

AWW!! Take a listen to the beautiful tune (below):

Honestly, we love seeing Halle so happy! And as for her guy, Hunt took to the ‘gram to share a photo of a candle burning, saying:

“wax, nevr wane. love’s aflame. happiest of double5’s to u, Suga.”

Seems only fitting for the artist, who considers Halle his muse! In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March, Hunt opened up about how the momma of two has impacted his music career and life since becoming an item last year:

“In more ways than I can even tell you right now. I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. … The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

Happy birthday, Halle!!

