Lizzo Shows Off Her Body Transformation In New Lingerie Pics! LOOK!

Lizzo is proudly showing off her bod following her weight loss journey!

On Thursday, the 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to flaunt her body transformation in pics modeling in lingerie from her intimates brand Yitty. In the photos, Lizzo rocked a matching pink bralette and underwear set with floral lace detailing.

The Special artist first stood directly in front of the bathroom mirror before giving followers a different angle as she took a pic of her backside in the briefs. Ch-ch-check out the pictures (below):

Lizzo looks fantastic! She must be feeling good as hell with the ensemble here! Fans thought the same and hyped up the Grammy winner in the comments section, saying:

“Been fine the whole damn time” “BODY SO TEA I THOUGHT THE BRITISH WERE COMING” “She said she feelin’ good as hell… I believe her” “You look TF good!” “Body been tea tho” “lizzo you looking so good” “Bodyyyyyyyyy get it Lizzo!” “But let’s talk about how goood dammmm Lizzie looks doe”

Lizzo isn’t afraid to show off the results of the hard work she put in to transform her body, that’s for sure! Love it! What are your reactions to the pics, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

