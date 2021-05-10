Lizzo Breaks Down Crying In Emotional TikTok About Mental Health Struggles

Lizzo knows how to keep it real on social media, but her latest uploads prove sometimes the Truth Hurts!

After going down memory lane over the weekend rehashing “relationships and life” drama, the teary-eyed singer appeared on TikTok Saturday to talk about her mental health struggles.

Related: Lizzo BLASTS ‘Fake Doctors’ Who Diagnose ‘Fat Girls Who Eat Healthy’ On Social Media!

The songwriter started off her raw post by admitting the thing she hates most about sadness, saying:

“You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, yo, I’m already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?”

Grabbing a tissue to dry her eyes, the 33-year-old continued:

“I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I’m not alone. That’s what I want to feel, but I don’t feel like that.”

Ugh, so heartbreaking! Luckily the pop star was able to pull herself out of the darkness before too long, reappearing later in the day to reassure fans she was “feeling better.”

Related: Ooh La La! Lizzo Gives Update On ONGOING Chris Evans Flirtation!

She even hinted at what had made her feel so down in the dumps, adding:

“I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life. You know how it is. It gets dark. I’m definitely glad I reached out in any way I could and TikTok was one of those ways. To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I’m not crying anymore.”

And while she may have felt alone with no one to talk to, the vocalist made sure her fans “know you’re not alone.” She even gave some tips as to what helped her move out of her sadness, sharing:

“Took a bath, talked to my therapist, talked to my medium, breathed, focused on gratitude, tricked my dopamine levels by getting excited about something that’s happening in the future, ate a cinnamon roll, hot chocolate, and now I’m in bed. I do feel better.”

Hey, sometimes all you really need is some comfort food, good conversation, and an early bedtime! Mental health struggles suck, but at least Lizzo is proof that there is always a way out of the darkness! Whether it’s working through daily life challenges or body positivity issues, she’s proven there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.

Watch the emotional vids (below) to hear more about her candid mental health battle — and even see the HIGHlarious soapy hat she made herself while in the bath to cheer up!

@lizzo Reply to @dionreloaded AND IM TALKING TO MY THERAPIST TODAY ❤️ use ur tools. Love y’all ♬ original sound – lizzo

LOLz!! Whatever it takes to turn that frown upside down! And we totally support Lizzo’s motto to “use your tools” whenever mental health problems take over!

[Image via Lizzo/Instagram/TikTok]