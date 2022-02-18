50 Cent Claps Back At Haters For ‘Teasing’ Him About His Weight After Super Bowl Halftime Performance!

50 Cent is not sweating the body shamers!

By now, we have all most likely seen the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, which headlined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem. 50 Cent made a surprise appearance at one point, recreating the iconic upside-down moment from his 2003 song In Da Club. While some have hailed the performance as the greatest of all time and were impressed to see the 46-year-old rapper pull off the stunt years later, others low-vibed and decided to focus on his weight instead. Since Sunday, social media users have taken to Twitter to throw out A BUNCH of fat jokes!

We’re not gonna relay them here, but really, people???

Of course, it looks like 50 Cent isn’t letting the online haters get to him! On Thursday, he took to Instagram to clap back at the nasty, body shaming comments. Alongside a screenshot of an article about the cruelty he’s experienced since the Super Bowl, he wrote:

“I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL”

Great attitude to have about this…

Interestingly enough, 50 Cent actually faced backlash just two months ago for shaming Madonna when she posted several pictures from a lingerie photoshoot, which featured her butt on display while she laid underneath a bed. He said at the time:

“yo this is the funniest s**t LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO”

The iconic singer fired back several times at 50 Cent for “pretending” to be her friend while making fun of her on social media. And when the Power actor apologized for his comment, Madonna continued to call him out for the “fake” and “bulls**t” response and slammed him for not truly seeing what was wrong with his post. However, she was willing to forgive him at the end of the day:

“You are trying to put a limit on when women should be able to feel good about themselves. So finally I just wanna say: I forgive you, and I hope that one day you wake up and see a different point of view.”

Thoughts on his response, y’all? Let us know in the comments!

