Lizzo Breaks Down In Tears Reacting To 'Fatphobic' & 'Racist' Critics Over Rumors Release

Lizzo is opening up to the world after some unkind comments starting popping up regarding the release of her new single, Rumors.

The 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram Live on Sunday to level with fans — and critics, too — in a nearly 13-minute-long video. Fighting back tears, the Detroit-born, Minneapolis-made music superstar didn’t hold back when it came to leveling with viewers about some of the challenges that have popped up recently after Rumors dropped.

Speaking candidly about her concerns, Lizzo noted she’d felt and seen quite a few negative comments directed at her:

“I’m putting so much loving energy into the world and sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience gets lower, and I’m more sensitive. I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed toward me in the most weirdest way. People are saying s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense.”

Wow…

Lizzo didn’t directly address the comments to which she was referring, which was smart — why give even more attention to trolls and idiots who crave it? But she did say some of the statements she’d seen were “fatphobic,” “racist,” and “hurtful.” Ugh! There is NO place for that in this day and age!

The Truth Hurts singer got it right in her reaction to those mean words, too, saying:

“If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like Rumors the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way that I look. I make music that I like, that’s important to me. And I make music that I hope helps people, period. I’m not making music for white people, I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song, to this good energy.”

Amen to that!

The multi-talented performer and flutist wasn’t done there, either. She also addressed some very specific criticism she’d been receiving on TikTok, where haters had called out the singer for “acting like mammy.” (FYI: the “mammy” stereotype comes from pre-Civil War U.S. history and depicts a heavyset black woman employed by a well-to-do white family primarily to take care of their children.)

Understandably, Lizzo did not care at ALL for that comparison, noting:

“This is exactly why I started out the song with, ‘They don’t know I do it for the culture.’ These people who are saying this are probably the same people who are mad when I’m being hypersexual. And the mammy trope is actually desexualized so it can’t both be true. Make it make sense. I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman who makes pop music and is happy. Y’all are so upset that I’m happy.”

Wow!

Here is her full video (below):

Powerful! And poignant! And much needed at this time, to dress down the unfair criticisms, the hate, and the bullying!

Quickly, thousands of fans and celebs alike came to Lizzo’s defense with plenty of praise on social media, too. Love it!

The singer’s co-collaborator on Rumors, the rapper Cardi B, got into the support act as well. In two separate tweets on Sunday morning and afternoon, the Bodak Yellow star backed Lizzo and defended the success of their new music, as you can see here:

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck. pic.twitter.com/Dr2t06mjEs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Keep telling it like it is, Cardi! And as for Lizzo… girl, keep doing YOU! None of these haters and trolls are there when you lay your head down to sleep at night, and none of ’em sign your checks.

So in other words: F**K ‘EM!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is that good advice? What would YOU do in this situation?? Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)…

