Logan Paul Shocks The World By DEFENDING Harry Styles Wearing A Dress In Vogue!

Nothing but respect for OUR President… uhhh **checks notes**… Logan Paul?!

Yep! Of all the people to come out on the right side of the Harry Styles-wearing-a-dress-for-Vogue debate, we definitely didn’t have Logan Paul on our proverbial Bingo card… and yet, here we are!

The controversial 25-year-old YouTube superstar was on air discussing pop culture in the news this week during his Impaulsive podcast when co-host George Janko brought up Styles’ now-infamous Vogue cover shoot, and how his decision to wear a dress had been called out by conservative commentators like Candace Owens.

Immediately, Paul took umbrage at Owens’ tweet about the world needing more “manly men.” Then, when co-host Janko then tried to double down on Owens’ claim and dismiss Styles’ look with a simple “it ain’t manly, bro,” Paul had heard enough.

Questioning his co-host about what “manly” really means, Logan argued:

“Bro, why [is wearing a dress not ‘manly’]? What is ‘manly’ to you? What does it mean? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what you’re wearing? … Suck a d**k, bro, I would do this [wear a dress] in a heartbeat.”

Wow!!!

Not super happy about d**k sucking being used as a pejorative, but you know what? We’re going to look past it because his stance is SO on the money!

After Janko got angry with Paul for clapping back at his opinion, Logan doubled down on his stance that “manly” can mean a lot of different things:

“I’m not getting angry, but I’m calling you out for your flaw. Your lack of logic when you say, ‘People shouldn’t judge people, but he’s not a man for wearing a dress.'”

DAYUM!

The whole interchange is interesting to watch, because the controversial YouTuber jumps on it immediately and defends his case remarkably well.

And as you can see (below), things get pretty heated during the course of the debate:

I never once thought I’d utter these words but… I agree with Logan Paul. pic.twitter.com/JaIGGop610 — Dani (@dxnidarko) November 18, 2020

As you might have suspected, too, the video clip quickly went viral!

Twitter users had a lot to say about it, seeming just as surprised as we are about agreeing with Logan about something:

“i feel like logan paul has shown a lot of growth this year and i’m not sure how to feel about him anymore” “you know s**t is wild when logan paul is the voice of reason” “I agree with Logan Paul tbh, cause ppl are literally making up their own meaning for the word manly. Just bc one man wears a dress it means he’s not manly. wtf” “Logan Paul is improving. I wish more people start to educate themselves when they get called out, it’s obvious Logan did and I appreciate it. He still says some dumb s**t now and then but he is learning.” “okay um i’m on logan paul’s side holy s**t”

Ha! Not gonna lie, we kinda love it!

This is actually the second time in a year we’ve seen Logan come down on the right side of a debate — and do so with gusto and erudition. He also had a LOT of great things to say about the Black Lives Matter movement and his brother’s looting scandal back in June. Not what we expected at all, TBH!

Anyway, what do U make of the ongoing Harry Styles-in-a-dress debate, Perezcious readers?! And what about Paul SHOWING UP to defend the good guys in this one??

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

