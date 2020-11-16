Olivia Wilde Defends Her Romantic Lead Harry Styles After Candace Owens Calls Wearing A Dress In Vogue An 'Attack'!

Just when we thought life was good, with Harry Styles making history as the first solo man to grace the cover of Vogue, Candace Owens had to go ruining everything for everybody!

Over the weekend, the conservative political commentator shared her unwelcome opinions about Styles’ choice to wear a dress for part of the photo shoot, demanding in a viral tweet that the world needed “manly men” to make a comeback. Girl, WHUT?!

Ever one to cause controversy when it comes to social issues and politics, Owens didn’t hold back in firing off a tweet declaring that “no society can survive without strong men.” What in the hell does that even mean?? She wrote:

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

An “outright attack”? It has nothing to do with you, weirdo! The man likes to experiment with fashion, so effing what?!

Also, “the East knows this”? What does that… Wait, is she using this as an excuse to praise her beloved Donald Trump‘s favorite “strongman” authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin?! The man is a mass murderer and NOT on the side of the US!

Man, the Republican Party is so freakin’ weird now…

Anyway, back to men in dresses and folks getting irrationally angry about it…

Yikes…

Not surprisingly, Twitter quickly exploded, with opinions flying in from both sides of the political aisle.

One take came from Olivia Wilde, who herself has been making news all weekend after her unexpected split from longtime love Jason Sudeikis became public. Olivia is directing Harry in his first lead film role, a mystery project called Don’t Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh, so she has some reason to feel protective of the singer.

The Booksmart filmmaker called out Owens for exactly what she was in regards to the Styles criticism, writing simply:

“You’re pathetic.”

You’re pathetic. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 16, 2020

Amen!!! And say it louder for the people in the back!

And thankfully, Wilde was far from the only person to drag Candace… so to speak.

Kanye West‘s sometimes-friend got a LOT of heat on the social media network from Styles fans, One Direction stans, and regular people who happen to (correctly) understand that it’s not the end of the world if a man wants to wear a dress sometimes! Who cares?!

Here are just a few of the responses back at Owens after her first jab (below):

“Stay mad. this man is the sweetest and kindest person you will ever meet. he is so confident in his masculinity that he doesn’t care what you or others like you think. he looks amazing” “Harry Styles can pull/lift 500 pounds with just his upper body. That’s more than enough to handle the dead weight of your career, Candace.” “What makes a man manly? Can you educate yourself first? H can pull more than 500 pounds on a rope with just his upper body. He does spin classes, lift weights, runs, boxes. Shall I go on. Stop being so judgmental and full of hate!” “because he’s confident in himself he’s not manly? because he wear clothes that he likes, and doesn’t give a shit what other people think about him he’s not manly? because he’s on the cover of vogue he’s not manly? honey, you need a new definition of manly” “Manly man who drives pick up truck and sit around watching football all day, kind of abusive and loud? No thanks, I’d rather have Harry” “You’re a Black white supremacist AND a female patriarchist? Who hurt you?”

Love ’em!

And that last one… OMG… The SHADE…!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Harry Styles any less of a man just because he wore a dress? Does the world really need more “manly men”??

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

