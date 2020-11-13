Harry Styles Makes History With An Iconic Gender-Fluid Vogue Cover Shot & Interview!

Harry Styles is making history… and opening up in the process!

The former One Direction bandmate is celebrating a first in fashion history right now, as he is officially the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue alongside his deep-dive cover story published on Friday, November 13th. That’s right — who said Friday the 13th was unlucky, anyways?! Not for Harry, y’all!

Here’s the historic pic:

And a little behind-the-scenes video:

Oh, and just something a little casual…

The 26-year-old crooner — who, by the way, is quite the fashion-forward dresser, too — opens up to the mag about everything in his life, from his upbringing (the Golden singer notes how he even “liked fancy dress” as a child) to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his career and life this year.

As he explains, the sexy singer has spent the entire pandemic cooped up in El Lay with two of his friends and current band members. The three of them have kept busy cooking dinners, doing Pilates (“I’ve got very tight hamstrings”), and playing games. But to Styles, the quarantine has also been “a really good lesson in what makes me happy now,” and it sounds like he’s thriving during a difficult time.

The only thing off-limits, sadly, is his love life, as Harry says he’s “too much of a gentleman to name names.”

Enjoy some of the highlights of Harry’s ground-breaking cover shot and interview (below):

On the pandemic as a time for self-improvement:

“It’s such a good example of living in the moment. I honestly just like being around my friends. That’s been my biggest takeaway. Just being on my own the whole time, I would have been miserable. This year has been a time for opening up and learning and listening. I’ve been trying to read and educate myself [he specifically noted the Black Lives Matter movement] so that in 20 years I’m still doing the right things and taking the right steps. I believe in karma, and I think it’s just a time right now where we could use a little more kindness and empathy and patience with people, be a little more prepared to listen and grow.”

On having love for his former band mates:

“I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like [One Direction] and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it. But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in … I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

On his personal style and gender-Fluid fashion sense:

“The people that I looked up to in music — Prince and David Bowie and Elvis Presley and Freddie Mercury and Elton John — they’re such showmen. As a kid, it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”

On finding his sound and fit as a solo artist:

“I was very much finding out what my sound was as a solo artist [the last few years]. I can see all the places where it almost felt like I was bowling with the bumpers up. I think with the second album I let go of the fear of getting it wrong and … it was really joyous and really free. I think with music it’s so important to evolve — and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff. That’s why you look back at David Bowie with Ziggy Stardust or The Beatles and their different eras — that fearlessness is super inspiring.”

On settling into his home in London

““I was going to do just two weeks’ work [renovation] to it, but when I came back there was no second floor. Eighteen months [he lived with nearby friends]. I’ve always seen that period as pretty pivotal for me, as there’s that moment at the party where it’s getting late, and half of the people would go upstairs to do drugs, and the other people go home. I was like, ‘I don’t really know this friend’s wife, so I’m not going to get all messy and then go home.’ I had to behave a bit, at a time where everything else about my life felt I didn’t have to behave really. I’ve been lucky to always feel I have this family unit somewhere. And [When the renovation was done] I went in for the first time and I cried. Because I just felt like I had somewhere. LA feels like holiday, but this [London] feels like home.”

Deep!

BTW, you can read the full Vogue cover story on Styles by clicking HERE.

