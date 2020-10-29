Harry Styles Might Be The Sweetest Human EVER After Hearing This Fan's Heartwarming Story!

It’s truly a great time to be a Harry Styles fan!

We know the former One Direction band member is ridiculously good looking and talented to boot — but we had no idea how incredibly thoughtful of a human being he was… Well, until one lucky supporter recently got the surprise of a lifetime from the Sign of the Times crooner!

Related: Harry Styles Goes Shirtless For Sun-Kissed Golden Music Video — WATCH!

As the story goes, Styles suffered some unfortunate car troubles and his vehicle broke down outside the home of a fan named Theadora. The lucky girl took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the musician was let into her house by her dad’s friend where he waited for roadside assistance. According to the post, Styles drank some tea, signed her copy of one of his albums, and even fed her pet fish during that time!

The best part? He left her a beautiful note to say thanks, which read:

“Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish”

And his message on Theadora’s signed record stated:

“Sending you all my love, I’m so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry.”

OMG. Soooo freaking cool!! Although the fan’s IG profile is private, you can see her story reposted (below):

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting… ????” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

We bet she’s kicking herself for not being home when the British hunk stopped by, but we know these keepsakes will leave a lovely lasting memory forever!

Perezcious readers, let this serve as your reminder to keep the house tidy at all times. You never know when your favorite humble celeb might come looking for some help, even in quarantine!

[Image via IPA/WENN]