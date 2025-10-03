Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Separate After Almost 3 Decades Of Marriage: 'Taking A Break'

Say it ain’t so!

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are pressing pause on their nearly 28-year-long marriage.

People just confirmed that the pair, best known these days for an infamous college admissions scandal, have officially separated. Yes, the same Lori and Mossimo who weathered the biggest scandal of their lives together are now, apparently, taking serious space.

Lori’s rep Elizabeth Much gave the tea to the mag — and it’s cold, but very real:

“They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”

Oof.

Not exactly divorce (yet?!), but not exactly happily ever after, either.

Let’s talk timing, because this revelation didn’t just fall out of the sky. Earlier this year, the couple listed their Hidden Hills mansion for a jaw-dropping $16.5 million — the same property they scooped up in 2020 for $9.5 million after their legal chaos had hit a boiling point. So, was this a quiet real estate move, or a sign of things falling apart behind the scenes? We’re connecting the dots here, people…

And if you need a refresher (TBH, who could forget), Lori and Mossimo became the faces of privilege gone wrong back in 2019 when they were prosecuted for shelling out $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into USC. As you’ll recall, the girls were passed off as crew recruits despite never having held a single oar. The scandal rocked Hollywood and the country, landing Lori two months behind bars and Mossimo five.

After doing her time, Lori tried to slip back into the public eye… cautiously. She returned to TV in 2021, tiptoeing back with When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas. More recently, she reminded us she’s still got range (and a sense of humor) when she popped up on Curb Your Enthusiasm and poked fun at her own scandal in true self-aware celeb fashion. She’s also landed roles on Blue Bloods and On Call, slowly clawing her way back into the good graces of the industry.

And while she’s been tight-lipped about the scandal in interviews, she opened up a bit earlier this year in First for Women when she dropped hints about healing, growth, and, well, forgiveness. Lori told the mag:

“I try to be a forgiving person. I’m not one to hold onto stuff. Stuff happens to everyone. We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too.”

She didn’t stop there. Reflecting on her upbringing and personal philosophy, she added:

“My family wasn’t one to hold grudges. I didn’t grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren’t forgiven. No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. So I was always told to let stuff go. And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short.”

And if you’re wondering how she gets through it all, she let ’em in on her secret:

“As an actress, I hear ‘no’ a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity. My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life.”

Well, she’s certainly living those words right now, because life just hit her with another plot twist.

Whether this is the beginning of the end or just a Hollywood hiatus, we’ll be watching.

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)…

