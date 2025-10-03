Keith Urban Spotted Ringless In First Sighting Since Nicole Kidman Divorce!

Keith Urban is ditching a pretty significant piece from his Nicole Kidman era!

Just days after the actress filed for divorce after nearly two decades of marriage, the country music star stepped out for the first time. And you know what? He further proved there really is no going back for them! He is out and about without his ring now!

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, Keith arrived in Hershey, Pennsylvania, via a private plane on Thursday. He’s in town to perform at the Giant Center as part of his current High and Alive World Tour. The Blue Ain’t Your Color singer wore a black cap, sunglasses, a graphic tee, and a jacket while holding a bag in his hand. That meant we got a clear shot of his ring finger, and it is bare. No wedding band in sight. Check out the photos HERE.

Nicole filing for divorce made it pretty clear they were dunzo — and the rumor that he already moved on! But Keith really squashed any remaining hope fans had that he’s even thinking about rekindling! Oof! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

