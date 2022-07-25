Lori Loughlin Alludes To College Admissions Scandal In First TV Appearance Since Going To Prison

It’s been almost four years since Lori Loughlin was first indicted in the shocking celebrity college admissions scandal. And now, she’s speaking out about what the aftermath of that experience has been like.

The former Full House star popped up on a local TV telethon in Los Angeles over the weekend. As she explained during the show, she has been volunteering with Project Angel Food for months. So when the non-profit organization aired their “Lead With Love 3” event on KTLA on Saturday, the celeb stepped up as a star spokesperson for the charity.

During Saturday’s TV event — Lori’s first TV appearance since being imprisoned for her role in the college admissions scandal — the 57-year-old alluded to some of the challenges she’s faced following that infamous legal setback. She got emotional while talking about the organization and its assistance for “people who have hit a low in their life.” In fact, Loughlin even said she was “feeling particularly down and broken” before beginning to volunteer with the org:

“It is a community, it is a family, and all the people that work here are so wonderful. They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization, because they really do care. It’s really a community.”

And the When Calls The Heart alum also added:

“It’s more than just feeding people, it’s about loving people and helping people. And I think, that is so important, and I am so proud to be a part of Project Angel Food.”

Loughlin had been appearing on air to help the organization raise awareness about food insecurity around Los Angeles. She used her time to even show some of her day-to-day work:

“I’ve been working with Project Angel Food for a year and a half now, and it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I got to work everywhere — packed a lot of cereal, and I’ve packed a lot of fruit. Bags and bags of fruit. My favorite is doing the deliveries: I have the same delivery route, once a week, and I see the same people, and it’s so nice to make that connection with those people. Often, they are unable to leave their homes.”

According to Page Six, an insider is also revealing new details about Loughlin’s community work. She was originally tasked with completing community service as part of her sentencing in the scandal. Long after hitting that mark, though, she has continued volunteering with the group:

“She continued to volunteer on a weekly basis, every week, making deliveries. She doesn’t do this for show. She’s very quiet about it, but she shows up every single week. It’s become a weekly thing for her. It’s a part of who she is. She really loves this work.”

It’s nice to see her making a difference! She had a role in a very unfortunate situation, she did the prison time mandated as a consequence of her actions, and now she is working to make life better for others. It’s hard to hate on that!

For those interested, here is the “Lead With Love 3” telethon, including Loughlin’s appearance beginning at about the 48:00 mark of the two-hour broadcast:

Like we said, good for her! What do y’all think tho, Perezcious readers?? Share your comments down (below)…

