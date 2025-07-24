Love Is Blind Alum Brittany Wisniewski Confirms Breakup With Mod Sun -- Months After Their Cheating Scandal!

Brittany Wisniewski is back on the market!

The Love Is Blind alum confirmed to People on Wednesday that she and Mod Sun broke up after five months together. However, the breakup is not fresh! Their relationship has been over since April, but she just revealed the news now because she is single and ready to mingle! She said in a statement to the outlet:

“Just to clear the air, Mod and I have gone our separate ways. It was a fun time and I’m grateful for the experiences, but I’m in a new place now and ready for what’s next. I’m excited to focus on what I love, keep growing, and yes — start dating again. Nothing more inspiring than embarking on a new chapter.”

We guess Brittany came forward with the split news because if she started going out on dates, she did not want anyone to think she was cheating… again!

You may recall that the start of her romance with Mod Sun was controversial! Back in November, they were seen packing on the PDA at a bar in West Hollywood. However, there was just one problem! The reality star already had a boyfriend! It turned out she was dating a guy named Rocky Hawkins, and they had been together for four years. That means they were even together when she got engaged to Leo Braudy on Season 7 of Love Is Blind! Whoa!

Rocky claimed Brittany told him Snapchat invited her to view their headquarters in Los Angeles since she wanted to increase her followers on social media. While there, she planned to hang out with a co-star, but was with Mod instead… cheating on her boyfriend. And Rocky was “completely blindsided” when videos of their PDA dropped!

Neither Mod nor Brittany addressed the accusations and it didn’t hurt their relationship whatsoever. The pair continued to see each other afterward. According to Brittany, they only broke up because they “grew up [sic] apart largely due to the distance.” Apparently, distance did not make the heart grow fonder here!

Although they called it quits in April, they have “hung out a bit since then,” which is why the Netflix personality held off on announcing the breakup. Ahhh! She wanted to wait until it was officially over!

Now that they are done, Brittany is ready to put herself back out there. We shall see who she moves on with! Maybe another celebrity? What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

