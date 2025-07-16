Love Island USA Star Jeremiah's New Brand Deal With Chipotle Sparks Outrage -- Fans Blast Him For Profiting Off 'Toxic' Huda Romance!

Season 7 of Love Island USA may be over, but the drama with the cast members continues!

Jeremiah Brown found himself in trouble with fans on Monday, all because of his first brand deal since getting kicked out of the villa! He posted a video to TikTok to announce a new collaboration — his very own burrito on the menu at Chipotle! While holding a hardcover book titled “Jeremiah’s Top Secret Chipotle Order,” he gave fans the rundown on the dish:

“Yo, today we’re back with another book review. This one is a little bit of a special edition. Let’s start. Chapter one, we got a burrito with white rice. Okay, I know the brown rice is healthier, but hear me out. The white rice just tastes way better. I can’t lie. Next, we’re gonna go light pinto and black beans. You gotta get the best of both worlds. Just get a little bit of each. Trust me on this.”

According to Jeremiah, what’s next is “the best thing to come out of Chipotle besides the brisket” — the Chipotle Honey Chicken. And, of course, everyone also needs all the fixings. He suggested fans get the queso, light/medium salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and a “bag of chips on the side.” It sounds good! The name is… questionable.

Chipotle told People his go-to order is available on the app and website for a limited time… and you will never believe what they called it. The name is:

“Jeremiah’s Dream Burrito…Cute”

OMG! NO!

Love Island USA viewers know it is a play on one of the most memorable scenes from this season. Jeremiah’s former love interest, Huda Mustafa, completely crashed out when she found out that he went on a beach date with Iris Kendall. She said at the time:

“My dream date … cute. And he knows that.”

Huda then broke down in tears (again)! Mind you, she and Jeremiah were only together for around two weeks at this point! He also has zero control over the dates, so her reaction was WILD! Yet it gave us such a viral moment! Relive it (below):

While some folks may find the collaboration hilarious, others? They didn’t like how Jeremiah is profiting off his “toxic” relationship with Huda… and using a line that wasn’t even his! As one person on X (Twitter) pointed out:

“Huda got dragged just for saying this, and now Jeremiah is out here profiting off her tagline. How’s that fair? @ChipotleTweets is Huda getting a cut for the use of her own line?”

Others feel the same way, too! They took to the comments of the TikTok post to blast Jeremiah, saying:

“Capitalizing off Huda nah bro” “That’s literally Huda’s words……very malicious of you” “Now u doing too much Jeremiah this is not fun anymore.” “Profiting from the girl you talk smack about smh” “What the hell chipotle? Are u cutting Huda a deal as well since ur using her words” “Only way you stay relevant is by keeping Huda central to your life and convos” “U a grown man capitalizing off a women’s words nth cute” “Yes, it is weird of him to use her quotes because he’s out here using her line making money and has never stand up for her when people try to come for her” “That is not even your line god everyone clout chasing and using hudas name…. Damn and u have not even said good things about her” “I’m sorry but talking not that good about Huda and then making money over her quotes is crazy. I’m sorry but none of y’all would be this famous without huda” “Weird out of all things Jeremiah said or did in the villa they chose to use something to do with huda exspecually how things went between them it’s very weird. And huda said that was her dream date meaning with or without jeramiah that will always be a dream date of hers so yes it’s giving weird had nothing to actually do with Jeremiah just sayin”

Yeesh!

Is it sort of odd that Jeremiah has a menu item named after a line he didn’t say? Is he profiting off a toxic relationship? Sure. However, we highly doubt he had any choice in what the burrito was called. So if fans have a bone to pick, it’s with Chipotle’s PR team, not him.

That said, Huda has the chance for the best response ever… “My dream collaboration…cute.” LOLz! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Jeremiah deserves the heat is getting for the Chipotle deal? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Jeremiah Brown/TikTok, Love Island USA/YouTube]