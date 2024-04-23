Luke Bryan Explains What REALLY Caused His Fall On Stage After Blaming It On Fan’s Cell Phone

Luke Bryan is opening up about what REALLY brought him crashing down on stage over the weekend.

In case you missed it, the One Margarita singer performed at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday night. But things literally went south when he slipped and came plummeting down on his back during the middle of his set!

It looked like the slippery culprit was a fan’s cell phone, and the American Idol judge even half-joked that his “lawyer will be calling.” But after some thought, he has another theory on what caused his slip.

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, the 47-year-old dished:

“Everybody is reporting [about the] cellphone, but I was kind of hamming that up. I don’t think it was a cell phone. I think it was just slick.”

Oh? So it DIDN’T have anything to do with the cell phone?? He playfully added:

“I need viral moments, you know? I need viral moments!”

Ha! Well, we guess he can call off his lawyer! The country star added:

“My new single is Love You, Miss You, Mean It. Now I gotta get the bumper sticker made — ‘I busted my ass and this is my new single.’”

Lolz!

Of course, his fall came during the worst possible time. He told the outlet:

“Ironically, last week, I was having back trouble to the point where I had to get a chiropractor to the room. It’s because I’ve been cycling. When I get to L.A., I love to go cycling around. I love it out here. So when I hit the ground, I was like, ‘Oh!’ The first thing [I thought] was, ‘Oh god, all the work I did to get my back feeling better is out!’”

Well we hope he’s okay! And still, whoever threw their phone on stage had no business doing that, whether it was Luke’s banana peel or not! We all know how dangerous flinging things on stage can be…

Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via GQ & ABC/YouTube]