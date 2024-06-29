Riley Strain Case: Luke Bryan & More Celebs' Nashville Bars Off The Hook

Luke Bryan‘s Nashville bar has been cleared of any wrongdoings in the Riley Strain case — and he’s not the only celebrity with a bar off the hook.

As we’ve previously reported, the 22-year-old University of Missouri student was found in the nearby Cumberland River after a night out with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers. The guys were reported to have partied all over downtown Nashville before ending the night at Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink bar owned by the country singer. After Riley left the establishment he went missing, only to be found dead days later.

Of course, investigators were immediately looking into all possibilities of what happened. His family had even become suspicious that the college student had been served too much alcohol or been drugged — which eventually led to his death by drowning. But now, according to TMZ, Luke’s bar as well as the other celebrity bars the boy visited that night have been cleared in the investigation.

Nashville is home to a LOT of branded country star bars. Per reports, not only did Riley and his pals enjoy Bridge 32, they also checked out Miranda Lambert‘s Casa Rosa bar, Garth Brooks‘ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, and Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse. By the time they made it back to the American Idol‘s lounge, per Riley’s friends, he’d had seven drinks! However, police said there was no evidence bartenders continued to serve him alcohol while he was visibly intoxicated. They came to this conclusion after many interviews and examining video surveillance from each bar.

It would seem Riley presented as less drunk than he actually was… because clearly he was so blacked out he passed out in the river, right? What do YOU think, Perezcious paralegals? Should anyone be held responsible for Riley being so drunk and alone? Did these celeb bars get lucky? Or was this really just an unfortunate incident with no one at all at fault?

