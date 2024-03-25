Riley Strain's Heartbroken Family Breaks Silence After His Body Was Found

Riley Strain‘s family is speaking out for the first time since his death was confirmed.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the news, the 22-year-old went missing after being kicked out of Luke Bryan‘s bar in downtown Nashville. For days, local police and citizens alike tried their best to locate the young man, but sadly the case ended in tragedy. His body was discovered in Cumberland River, about eight miles from where he was last seen, with no foul play suspected.

So, so sad. Not the outcome any of us were hoping for, but especially his loved ones.

During a press conference with Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday, the University of Missouri student’s family opened up about his passing. His stepdad Chris Whiteid spoke up first, saying:

“[It’s been] an emotional rollercoaster … We’re quite thankful for everything that you’ve done for our family. The grace that you’ve given us, it means a lot, more than you’ll ever know.”

Through tears Riley’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, pleaded:

“I just ask that you mommas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please. Please, for me.”

Heartbreaking. Watch the emotional press conference (below):

We can’t imagine what this family is going through right now as they navigate this loss. May Riley rest in peace.

