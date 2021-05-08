Mac Miller’s Family Is PISSED OFF At ‘Exploitative’ Biography About The Late Rapper

Mac Miller’s family refuses to support a new biography about the later rapper, who passed away in 2018 of an accidental drug overdose at 26.

On Friday, the artist’s momma, Karen Meyers, slammed an upcoming book by writer Paul Cantor, titled Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller. In the Instagram post, the family member made it clear that the work was “not authorized or endorsed by Malcolm’s family and has been written by a writer with whom Malcolm did not have a relationship.” She went on to claim the author “had no meaningful access to those that were closest to Malcolm” such as friends, family, and collaborators. The statement continued:

“In fact, the writer of this book was made aware at the outset of the process of writing this book that the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography, yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do a disservice to Malcolm’s legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources.”

In case you didn’t know, Cantor’s biography is set to hit shelves on January 18, 2022 — a day before what would have been Miller’s 30th birthday. It also comes out a few months after Donna-Claire Chesman’s account, The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller, which has the approval of the estate. Meyers noted how the date felt like a “marketing tool” that is “exploitative,” explaining:

“We have been consistently disappointed by the author and publisher’s decision to pursue this book given their full understanding of our discomfort with the circumstances under which it was authored, but utilizing Malcolm’s birthdate as a marketing tool is exploitative and extremely disappointing.”

The mother concluded the lengthy post asking fans to boycott the piece, saying:

“With that in mind we urge those that wish to support Malcolm and his legacy to abstain from purchasing this new book.”

However, Paul has since fired back at the family in an interview with Page Six. He told the publication how Karen’s statements were “factually incorrect,” before adding:

“I’m a journalist with nearly twenty years of experience, having been fair and honest in my reporting on the biggest celebrities to people in the smallest corners of everyday life… My credibility is unimpeachable and I don’t take his family’s claims lightly. It’s unfortunate that they feel this way.”

The longtime music reporter then clarified how he had reached out to Karen and other relatives before starting the book’s journey:

“They were made aware of the book at its inception with the utmost best intentions, and they chose to not participate — which I respected. This book was approached with love and care. And [Miller]’s friends and other people close to him, as well as numerous people in the music industry, did willingly speak to me. I sat through countless hours of long interviews, many of them emotional and revealing.”

