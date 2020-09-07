Artists & Fans Honor Mac Miller On The Two-Year Anniversary Of His Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since Mac Miller died.

The rapper was so young — just 26 years old — when he passed away on September 7, 2019 at his home in Studio City, California from an accidental overdose due to mixed drug toxicity.

Now, two years later, friends, artists, fans, social media followers, and pretty much everyone else in the music world is remembering the late rapper and his incredible talents. Memorials, remembrances, and sweet messages have been rolling in online all day long on Monday, including several highlighted (below):

RIP MAC MILLER … — Mustard (@mustard) September 7, 2020

R.I.P. Mac Miller I miss you mane — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2020

Mac Miller ???? 4L — Wale (@Wale) September 7, 2020

rip mac miller man huge inspiration to me and many others thankfully he left us with a catalog we can run all day without repeating one song — souly (@soulyhad) September 7, 2020

You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose…The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today. pic.twitter.com/2VQLsP08bT — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) September 7, 2020

Travis Scott dedicating 90210 to Mac Miller ❤️ RIP Mac pic.twitter.com/jBxQ3VQtfD — ???? (@RodeoTheAlbum) September 7, 2020

Mac Miller, 2009 – Tiny Desk Concert Rest In Peace Mac???? pic.twitter.com/pscbBlQFci — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) September 7, 2020

Wow…

Plenty of other people have been sharing their own inspiring and thoughtful messages about Mac and his passing, too.

Here are just a select few from the general world (below) as his name trended on Twitter for part of the day and thousands of people paid their respects to an artist taken from the world far, far too soon:

“two years ago today. a tragic loss for music and the world as a whole. still hurts to think about how much he helped me escape my demons, and then ultimately failed to escape his own. spread a little extra love today.” “we lost mac miller 2 years ago. we listening to k.i.d.s. on repeat today. rest easy mac” “There’s a reason everybody has the same positive stories about hanging out with Mac Miller… He had such a unique charismatic energy. I’ll always cherish the few opportunities I had to experience it. People like that are far too rare in this world. Mac Miller Forever.” “Heard someone say today that Mac’s style was his and can’t be duplicated and it’s true. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a Mac Miller clone or heard him rap and thought he sounded like someone else.”

Sad stuff. Anniversaries like this are always tough.

No word yet from Mac’s high-profile ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande on this anniversary. Not that there should be anything from her, of course; she’s been previously open about how difficult and heartbreaking Mac’s death was for her, and how much she struggled afterwards. We certainly know today is a tough, tough day in her world.

She even was at the forefront in wanting charges pressed against the dealer who’d hooked Mac up with the drugs that eventually killed him.

Sending our love and well-wishes out to Mac Miller’s close family, friends, and loved ones, as well as all the people like Ariana and so many more who were inspired and positively affected by him, and his music.

