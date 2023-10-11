Madonna Did WHAT To Al Pacino When They First Met?!

First impressions are everything, and it sounds like Madonna left quite the lasting one on Al Pacino.

In the Queen of Pop’s new biography, Madonna: A Rebel Life, which hit stores on Tuesday, her old roommate, Whitley Hill, revealed a pretty wild story about the first time the Vogue singer met the Scarface actor. Apparently, Hill’s father Ed Setrakian knew Al, and introduced the young roomies to him all the way back in the ’70s during a dinner in New York City — long before they acted together in Dick Tracy.

However, according to Hill, once her father got a minute alone with the Godfather star after driving everyone home, he apparently made quite the startling confession:

“That friend of your daughter’s stuck her tongue in my ear. When we were driving home, she leaned over and stuck her tongue in my ear!”

Omg WHAT?!

The Madame X artist’s former roommate told biographer Mary Gabriel that her father called right after to share the eyebrow-raising story, adding in the book that Madonna also “called attention to her mouth” during the dinner by slowly smacking on bubble gum in front of Al.

Mind you, Madonna is 18 years younger than Al. And at that time she would have been in her late teens or early 20s — while he would have been well into his 30s! Wow! Did she really do this? Or is it all part of Her Madgesty’s legend?? Who knows for sure — it was over 40 years ago!

Pretty wild! Do YOU believe it?? Let us know in the comments down below!

