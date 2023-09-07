Al Pacino’s Much Younger GF Files For Physical Custody Of Their Son -- But They Did NOT Break Up!

What is going on with Al Pacino and his younger girlfriend?!

Three months after the couple welcomed their first child, Noor Alfallah filed a petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday demanding full custody of their son, Roman Alfallah Pacino. Whoa! So does that mean it’s over then?? Uh, maybe not…?

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the 29-year-old asked for Al to have “reasonable visitation” rights and requested shared legal custody. This means the 83-year-old actor would have a say in big decisions concerning their baby boy, including his education and medical treatment.

Related: So This Is Why Joe Jonas’ Kids Have Been Living With Him On Tour Amid Sophie Split!

Noor included a signed copy of a “voluntary declaration of parentage,” proving Al is the biological father of Roman. She also requested that the Scarface star pay her legal fees and any other costs pertaining to this case. There was no mention of child support in the court filing, but we can assume that will become an issue eventually.

Based on this unexpected development, one would assume these two broke up after more than a year of dating. Right?!

But not so fast!! Pacino’s rep told Page Six that “they are still together” amid the custody issue. They added:

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman.”

In fact, TMZ reported that they went out to dinner at a Hollywood hotspot on Wednesday night — which was the very same day of the filing! Awkward!

And if they are still dating, why did Noor suddenly file for custody? Seems a little strange, no?!

Neither Al nor Noor have spoken out about this family matter yet. But we’re now curious about what’s going on between them!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below…

[Image via MEGA/WENN, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]