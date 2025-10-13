Al Pacino Regrets Never Marrying 'Love Of His Life' Diane Keaton...

Al Pacino has a major regret in the wake of Diane Keaton’s death.

The beloved actress’ passing has left family, friends, fans, and industry members around the world reeling. But while many are reflecting on her incredible legacy, Al is reportedly reflecting on their romantic history.

The pair memorably starred as lovers-turned-spouses in The Godfather saga, which kicked off in 1972. And behind the scenes, Al and Diane took their romance from the screen to real life, where they dated on and off until the late ’80s. Diane famously opened up about wanting to marry Al, telling The Times in 2017:

“I didn’t even want him to propose. I just thought maybe he would marry me, eventually. I thought, ‘don’t even propose — let’s just do it.’”

She added at the time:

“But that never happened, and that is a blessing for both of us. It would have been a nightmare for him. We’re very eccentric, he needed a woman that was going to take care of him, I needed a man who would take care of me. It was just very important that we left each other alone, said goodbye. But it wasn’t my choice.”

How heartbreaking!

And now given that the door is closed on romance forever, Al is reflecting on what could have been. Over the weekend, a friend told DailyMail.com:

“Looking back, Al admits the love of his life was Diane who he’s always called, ‘an amazing woman.’ I know he will forever regret he didn’t make his move when he had the chance. For years after he and Diane split, Al used to say, ‘if it’s meant to be, it’s never too late for a do-over.’”

Nearly a decade ago, Al famously told his on- and off-screen lover he would “love” her “forever” while presenting her at the 2017 AFI Awards. Listen to his reflective speech (below):

Unfortunately, we now know it is too late.

The source went on to tell the outlet Al’s main focus is his kids:

“Al adores all his kids. And although he preferred living in New York, he also purchased a home in Los Angeles just so he could spend more time on the West Coast with his children who lived there.”

And that home happened to be near Diane’s… The source continued:

“Though he and Diane both lived in Beverly Hills, only a few miles from each other for years, they never spoke.”

With that much love on the table?! How sad! The insider finished:

“I once asked him why, and he told me, ‘There’s no need to talk with each other. We said everything that needed to be said at the time.’”

Oh no! Poor Al… He probably has so many things he wished he would’ve said… Apparently including, “Marry me.”

