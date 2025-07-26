Winona Ryder Was 'Actively In Love' With Co-Star Al Pacino -- And It Didn't End Well!

Winona Ryder has a ’90s crush confession — she says she was “in love” with Al Pacino!

While chatting with Elle in an interview published on Wednesday, the 53-year-old actress spilled the tea on her big crush from way back when.

Winona was in her early 20s when she got the job working for Al on his 1996 directorial debut Looking for Richard. And while playing his onstage love interest in the Shakespeare/documentary hybrid film, she fell head over heels:

“I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him. He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York — like, to the weirdest places — to try different coffees. I’m 22, or whatever.”

The iconic actor, about 55 at the time, didn’t feel the same, though! According to Winona, he’d just drop her off at home after they hung out, and that was that:

“I’m like, ‘I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.’ And he was like, ‘Aw, honey, noooo.'”

Thinking back to her time with The Godfather star, she said:

“Dude, I’m f**king throwing myself at you!”

Ha!

Sounds like he wasn’t into the age gap, eh? Well, that didn’t last long, as we know. He dated the much younger Lucila Solá from about 2008 to 2018. And the Beetlejuice alum recalled being hurt later on when she found out:

“Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who’s younger than me.”

OUCH!

That platonic relationship of theirs might’ve been for the best, though. Because now, not only does Winona have her long-term beau of 14 years Scott Mackinlay Hahn, she also still has a friend in Al to this day! She said:

“I still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best.”

These days, the Scarface star is single, and busy coparenting his 2-year-old Roman with his ex Noor Alfallah, 32. (Who is 20 years younger than Winona for those keeping score at home!)

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

