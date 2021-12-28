Madonna Accuses Tory Lanez Of Illegally Sampling Into The Groove! Listen & Decide HERE!

Madonna wants Tory Lanez — and everyone else — to know she thinks he’s ripping off one of her classic bops!

The Queen of Pop took to Instagram this week to publicly accuse the rapper of illegally sampling her hit song Into The Groove — after, she claimed, trying to talk to him about it privately.

Implying that she previously slid into his DMs about the issue, the Like a Virgin singer commented on one of Tory’s recent posts:

“Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!”

Madge is apparently referring to the 29-year-old’s recent song Pluto’s Last Comet, which he’s been promoting on social media. She apparently believes the song is a ripoff of her earlier work — especially the track’s beginning instrumental.

Do U hear the similarities? Take a listen to both tracks (below).

The rapper has yet to comment. It’s unclear if Madonna plans to take legal action, but Tory already has his share of legal woes thanks to his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

As we reported, Lanez was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after allegedly firing gunshots at the ground near Megan’s feet.

Earlier this month, LAPD detective Ryan Stogner said during a preliminary hearing in the case that Megan told him Tory was intoxicated during the July 2020 incident, in which he allegedly shouted, “dance bitch, dance!” at her while opening fire and injuring her.

Stogner went on to claim that, as soon as Tory fired the shots, the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker “immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence.” The detective also said under oath that Meg told him Tory apologized, begged her not to tell, and allegedly offered her money to keep her mouth shut because he was on probation.

By the end of the hearing, the judge heard enough to move forward with a trial, which is set to start on January 13. Tory has still never really explained his side, but he denied Meg’s account, and has pled not guilty to the charges against him.

